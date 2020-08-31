BRT Peshawar reopened for general public

PESHAWAR: Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Peshawar service has been reopened for the public, said spokesperson Trans Peshawar on Monday, ARY News reported.

The service which was temporary halted on 9th and 10th Muharram now has been restored for the general public. Residents can travel via BRT service to their desired destinations from 6am to 10pm, said spokesperson.

The spokesman said BRT Peshawar is providing best travel facilities to the citizens of Peshawar and those who came from other areas.

Peshawar was declared among the highly sensitive districts from security perspective during Muharram. Since BRT is the largest project of Peshawar which affects tens of thousands of people, the administration had considered it suitable to close it for two days to avoid any possible security issues.

The long awaited BRT Peshawar project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 13 after which a large number of people are travelling in these buses on daily basis.

Apart from a couple of hitches, the service is running smoothly and majority of people using the service are praising it for being inexpensive and having facilities for people, particularly women passengers.

