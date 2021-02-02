BRT probe: Supreme Court declares PHC order as void

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared the Peshawar High Court decision about NAB probe into the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project as void, ARY News reported.

The court said that the high court order with regard to investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had legal flaws.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initiated graft proceedings over alleged financial and administrative irregularities in Peshawar BRT project.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government had challenged the high court decision in an appeal to the Supreme Court.

The government had pleaded to the apex court to suspend the high court order of investigation into the BRT project.

A bench of the supreme court in the case hearing extended restraining order on the appeals of the provincial government and the Peshawar Development Authority.

The court also halted the Federal Investigation Agency’s probe into the matter until the next hearing of the case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial summoned a report on sub-standard construction and steep rise in the costs of the BRT project.

“There are allegations that more money spent on the project than the estimated costs,” Justice Bandial observed. “There are also allegations of sub-standard construction of flyovers and underpasses,” he further said.

“You are the public office holder, you have to reply these allegations,” the justice said.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until one month.

