KP transport minister invites Bilawal to visit BRT project

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Transport Minister Shah Muhammad has invited Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman to come and visit Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

This he said while talking to news men after attending two MPAs from Sindh Adeel Engineer and Arsalan Taj, who reached KP to visit the BRT project.

Both the MPAs bought ‘Zu cards’ and travelled to Karkhanu Bus Stop in the BRT project bus. MPA Arsalan Taj lauded KP government for completing mega development and urged Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to visit KP and learn something about development.

“KP government has changed Peshawar completely.” KP Transport Minister Shah Muhammad said that inauguration date of BRT project would be announced soon and invited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to come and visit the project, rather than criticising.

Read more: BRT Peshawar probe: SC declares PHC’s verdict ‘null & void’

Earlier in June, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Minister Shah Muhammad had said that Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project will be completed by June 2021. While addressing the provincial assembly session, Shah Muhammad said that the initial cost of BRT was Rs60 billion, adding that its cost has gone up due to the changes to its design.

