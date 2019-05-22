BRT projects executed in most transparent manner: Pervez Khattak

PESHAWAR: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak says all stages of Malam Jabba and BRT projects were executed in the most transparent, cost effective and efficient manner strictly in consonance with the applicable rules and regulations, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement, he said certain uncalled for remarks were purportedly given about him in Javed Chaudhry’s column implying him involvement in corruption cases in reference to an interview allegedly given by Chairman NAB to the columnist.

Pervez Khattak said despite prolonged investigations by NAB, it could not find an iota of evidence regarding any financial embezzlement on his part.

The statement said that Pervaiz Khattak has authorized his lawyer Barrister Masroor Shah to get his viewpoint regarding all NAB inquiries and investigations against him.

All news channels contemplating to invite Pervaiz Khattak on their shows to discuss Malam Jabba or BRT cases are requested to contact his lawyer, who shall appear on his behalf, the statement concluded.

