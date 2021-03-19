BTS makes new Guinness World Record with ‘Dynamite’

K-pop dynamites have managed to snag yet another global victory after claiming a Guinness World Record title with their smash-hit song Dynamite.

The feat was announced by the Guinness World Record team on their official Twitter, hailing the seven-member band for raking in the ‘Most Simultaneous Viewers for a Music Video on YouTube Premieres’ for the video of Dynamite.

They recorded over three million simultaneous viewers for the video, which the organization fittingly termed the “worst kept secret in history”.

The worst kept secret in history 😉@BTS_twt's record for the 'most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres' has now been confirmed, with the 2020 single Dynamite clocking up over three million viewers. 👏 pic.twitter.com/QUdBQf2KEu — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 16, 2021

“BTS’s record for the ‘most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres’ has now been confirmed, with the 2020 single Dynamite clocking up over three million viewers,” tweeted the official Guinness Twitter account.

While the video originally premiered in August 2020, the record was only announced after YouTube’s confirmation about the viewer count.

This is not the first record that Dynamite has managed to smash. Last year alone, it was confirmed to be the ‘Most Viewed YouTube Video in 24 Hours,’ and ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group’.

Dynamite currently boasts more than 928 million views, 100 million of which were raked in the first 24 hours.

