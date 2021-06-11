ISLAMABAD: Amidst ruckus by the opposition, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin unveiled on Friday the federal budget 2021-22 in the National Assembly.

He started his budget speech by stating that the biggest challenge for the incumbent government was to bring the national economy back on the path of recovery.

Salient Features of Budget 2021-22

No new taxes on salaried persons

10 percent increase in salaries and pensions of the government employees

Rs260bn for Ehsaas Program

Tax collection target set at Rs5829bn

The remittances with the 25% increase, reached $29 bn in FY2020.

GDP growth target has been set at 4.8%

Development budget has been increased from Rs630bn to Rs900bn

4 to 6 million families will be given loans of upto Rs500,000

Rs57 billion have been fixed for the first phase of the Dasu Hyder Project.

Rs23 billion reserved for Diamir Bhasha Dam.

Rs6 billion earmarked for Mohmand Dam and Rs 14 billion have been proposed for Neelam Jhelum Project.

Rs100 billion for the development of underprivileged areas

Rs30 billion earmarked for health, Rs 44 billion for higher education, Rs16 billion for sustainable growth

Rs601 billion for the development of South Balochistan through 199 uplift projects

US$1.1 billion would be spent on the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine. 100 million people to be vaccinated by June 2022.

Rs20 billion have been reserved for PIA and Rs16bn for the Pakistan Steel Mills in the budget.

Rs98 billion for Karachi Transformation Plan from PSDP and Rs 125 billion from Supreme Court fund.

Rs9.3 billion for ML-1 project and Rs12 billion allocated for Hyderabad-Sukkur transmission line.

Provincial share in the federally collected taxes to stand at Rs3,411 billion. Provinces share in NFC increased, to receive extra Rs707bn.

Rs14 bn allocated for the Billion Tree Tsunami project.

HEC to get Rs66 billion besides an allocation of Rs44 billion for uplift projects

Rs 5 billion allocated for fresh local bodies election

Rs5 billion earmarked for holding fresh census in the country

The withholding taxes on mobile services lowered from 12.5 percent to 10 percent

‘Meri Gari scheme’ launched. Custom, regulatory duty abolished from 800CC vehicles. Vehicles having old models and manufacturing dates exempted from advance custom duty.

Telecom sector gets status of industry. 10-year tax exemption for special technology zone authority

Custom duty from vaccine and medicines of livestock abolished

Tariff exemptions on some ingredients of poultry feed

Sugar included in the third schedule of sales tax act, helping in the elimination of artificial hike in prices of the commodity

Federal Excise Duty on telecommunication reduced from 17 percent to 16 percent besides imposing FED on telephone calls and using internet for over three minutes. The FED is also imposed on mobile messaging.

Tax exemption on paper used for Quran publication, auto-disable syringe and oxygen cylinders

Exemption announced on payments through bank cards for purchases besides elimination of FED on electric vehicles, completely knocked down (CKD) parts and kits.

Regulatory duty on the import of luxury items hiked.

Sales tax rate on cars under 850 cc dropped to 12.5 pc

Turnover tax for traders dropped to 1.25 pc

The Information Technology sector and related services declared zero-rated categories

Additional federal excise duty from cooking and vegetable oils scrapped

Medical supplies including Auto disable syringes and oxygen cylinders see tax cuts

Duties on electronic vehicles for this fiscal year have been abolished

Budget Speech

Addressing the budget session, Shaukat Tarin said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government inherited a crumbling economy that forced the government to take tough decisions.

“PM Khan took out the ill economy from the ICU with his difficult decisions,” he said and added that the premier is not afraid of making the tough decisions.

Sharing the achievements of the incumbent government, Shaukat Tarin during the budget speech said that tax collections saw an 18 percent increase last year as the country crosses the limit of Rs4000 tax collection. “We have made 75 percent more tax refunds,” he said.

Earlier, the federal cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the Budget for 2021-22, giving a nod to a 10 percent increase in salaries and pensions of the government employees.

Development budget increased by 36.6%

With an increase of 36.4%, the federal government has proposed Rs900 billion for the development budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the budget 2021-22 document, the annual development budget for Punjab has been fixed at Rs500 billion for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22 after an increase of Rs190 billion.

The current fiscal year’s development budget is Rs310 billion. For Sindh, the development budget has been fixed at Rs321 billion for FY22 as compared to the current year’s Rs194 billion. The provincial budget for uplift schemes has been increased by Rs127 billion.

With an increase of Rs44 billion, the federal government has fixed Rs133 billion for Balochistan’s development. The development budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been decreased by Rs26 billion and has been fixed at Rs248 billion as compared to the current year’s budget for uplift schemes of Rs274 billion.

GDP growth rate set at 4.8%

The federal government has projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate at 4.8% for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the budget document available with ARY News, the agriculture sector growth rate has been set at 5 per cent and for important crops, the growth rate has been forecast at 2.2%.

The growth rate for cotton has been proposed at 10% of the overall GDP projected by the federal government for the upcoming FY22, read the budget document.

For the industrial sector, the growth rate has been set at 6.5 per cent and 6.2% has been estimated for the manufacturing sector.

Growth target for the large manufacturing sector has been proposed at six per cent, while for the construction sector it has been projected at 8.3 per cent.

