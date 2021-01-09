Budget for next fiscal year to be presented in first week for June

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has released its calendar for the next fiscal year and announced to present the budget for 2021-22 during the first week of June, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The finance minister announced that the meeting of annual plan coordination committee will be held in April, whereas, the estimation of ongoing and development projects will be presented till March 15.

The budget for 2021-22 will be presented before the federal cabinet and Parliament during the first week of June. According to the ministry, budget strategy papers will be prepared in the second week of March and the budget particulars will be given a final shape in the last week of May.

Last year, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had presented a budget with a total outlay of Rs7.13 trillion with the major allocations of Rs25.5 billion for health, Rs83.3 billion for education and Rs1.3 trillion for defence.

