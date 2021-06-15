Budget 2021-22: KP proposes increase in salaries of govt employees

PESHAWAR: The budget of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province for the next fiscal year 2021-22 will be presented before the provincial assembly on June 18 with a proposed increase of up to 25 percent in salaries of the government employees, ARY News reported.

The outlay of the provincial budget would be over Rs1,000 billion.

According to salient features of the KP budget, other than an increase in salaries, the development outlay-Annual Development Plan (ADP)- for the province has been proposed at Rs205 billion for the next fiscal year.

An increase of 25 per cent in the salaries of the government employees from grade 1 to 19 has been proposed in the budget, while 10 pc raise has been proposed for the government employees of above grade 19.

On Monday, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht had presented the province’s budget for the financial year 2021-22 with a Rs196billion allocation for South Punjab and a Rs370billion for the health sector.

Addressing the provincial assembly, Hashim Jawan Bakht presented the budget with a total outlay of Rs2653billion. He announced that the PTI government, despite all difficulties, is raising the development budget by 86 percent to Rs560billion.

