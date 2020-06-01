Budget 2020-21: PM Imran directs to provide all possible incentives to industry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed his economic team to provide all possible incentives to the industry and create job opportunities for the youth in the forthcoming budget, ARY news reported.

Presiding over a meeting of his economic team to review budget proposals, PM Imran also directed to expedite reform process in critical sectors so as to reduce burden on national exchequer and provide relief to the masses.

He said that the most affected sectors be identified so as to provide them with maximum possible support in the forthcoming budget.

The prime minister said that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected upward trajectory of economy towards stabilization and strengthening, adding that the government, despite its financial constraints, provided unprecedented stimulus economic package to support businesses and industry.

“The process of cutting unnecessary government expenditure should be expedited at all levels including the federal government as well as provincial governments,” he added.

PM Imran stressed upon the need for reviewing the existing system of provision of subsidies to make them target-oriented and ensuring their optimum utilization.

He also directed to apprise the people about the current economic situation and the strategy being followed by the government to cope with the challenges.

