A 54-year-old Croatian diver Budimir Buda Šobat has broken his own record of holding breath underwater, setting a new time of 24 minutes and 33 seconds.

The Guinness World Record holder, Budimir Buda Šobat, set the new record at a swimming pool in the town of Sisak where he was supervised by doctors, reporters and supporters.

He set his previous world record after staying submerged for 24 minutes 11 seconds. The former bodybuilder turned his focus to static diving, becoming one of the world’s top 10 divers.

Over the weekend, the diver managed to break his own record. While preparing himself, Šobat hyperventilated on pure oxygen in the minutes leading up to the record attempt, which increases the level of oxygenation within his body.

His training has also prepared him for involuntary muscle spasms that occur around 18 minutes beneath the water due to a lack of oxygen.

The static diver by profession Šobat said he was inspired to break his own record by his daughter Saša, 20, who has cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy.

Šobat’s record-breaking attempt was also performed in the hope of raising funds for the area, which had been devastated by an earthquake back in December, and for the children affected.

In particular, he hopes to be able to rebuild the Room of Miracles of the Association of Persons with Disabilities of Sisak-Moslavina County whose premises was destroyed in the earthquake, Dailymail UK reported.

Speaking before his attempt, Jutarnji reported Šobat said: ‘I am going to dive guided by the logic that I get involved, the best I can, to beautify and help in the efforts of everyone there.’

