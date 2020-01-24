Zulfi Bukhari hopeful for US to follow UK’s footsteps on travel advisory

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfikar Bukhari on Friday expressed great joy on the new travel advisory issued by Britain for Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, Bukhari thanked the British High Commissioner to Pakistan and the United Kingdom authorities for greenlighting the initiative.

This is the first time since 2015! 2019 was the safest year 4 Pakistan. #PMIK is leading his country to become a safer and prosperous country for all to visit and to invest. Truly great news and well done to @CTurnerFCO & team for making this happen. Thank #UK#UKPAKDosti#tourism https://t.co/YNw9vho1ed — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) January 24, 2020

In a statement on the major achievement, Zulfi Bukhari expressed hope that the United States (US) would also follow the footsteps of the UK and take note of the improved security situation in Pakistan.

Bukhari also wished that America would also show leniency and change its travel advisory for those wanting to visit Pakistan.

Zulfi Bukhari also revealed that the Prime Minister of Imran Khan has discussed the matter with the President of the United States Donald Trump in his recent meeting at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

