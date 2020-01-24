Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Zulfi Bukhari hopeful for US to follow UK’s footsteps on travel advisory

Zulfi Bukhari, UK, US

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfikar Bukhari on Friday expressed great joy on the new travel advisory issued by Britain for Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, Bukhari thanked the British High Commissioner to Pakistan and the United Kingdom authorities for greenlighting the initiative.

In a statement on the major achievement, Zulfi Bukhari expressed hope that the United States (US) would also follow the footsteps of the UK and take note of the improved security situation in Pakistan.

Read More: UK changes travel advisory for Pakistan over ‘improved security…

Bukhari also wished that America would also show leniency and change its travel advisory for those wanting to visit Pakistan.

Zulfi Bukhari also revealed that the Prime Minister of Imran Khan has discussed the matter with the President of the United States Donald Trump in his recent meeting at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

 

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

COAS Bajwa visits Haripur, inaugurates GSR testing laboratories

Pakistan

Reshuffle of high-level officers in Islamabad police notified

Pakistan

UK changes travel advisory for Pakistan over ‘improved security…

Pakistan

Police register case of dacoity at retired army officer’s residence


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close