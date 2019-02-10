Bukhari announces to form Overseas Pakistanis Social Council

LONDON: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari has announced the formation of Overseas Pakistanis Social Council aimed to facilitate them, reported ARY News on Sunday.

“The London visit helped me to understand the difficulties being faced by the country’s fellowmen living in the United Kingdom,” Bukhari said while talking to media before leaving to Dubai.

They [overseas Pakistanis] have complained about the problems of such as, land mafia and hurdles in investing.

Bukhari said prime minister is fully aware about the problems being faced by the overseas Pakistani nationals and added concrete steps were underway to address them.

Earlier in this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated his resolve to make Pakistan self-reliant with effective policies of the incumbent federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of “Pakistan Banao Certificate” in Islamabad. The PM exhorted the overseas Pakistanis to come forward and enthusiastically purchase the certificates to make this scheme a success.

Appreciating the efforts of the Pakistanis nationals living abroad, PM Khan said government is mulling over to create ease for them. “The ambassadors of Pakistan are being trained for how to provide maximum facilities to the Overseas Pakistanis,” he said.

