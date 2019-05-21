Bulgaria lauds Pakistan’s business friendly policies

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has said the Pakistani government was taking all the possible measures to facilitate investors in various sectors of economy and to attract more investments in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to Bulgarian delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Economy Liliya Ivanova in Islamabad, he said ease of doing business reforms was the top most priority of the government and this was the right time to invest in various sectors of economy in Pakistan.

The advisor extended invitation to the Bulgarian investors to come and invest in Pakistan especially in the areas of automobiles, engineering and agriculture.

He stressed on the need to enhance Pakistan’s exports of citrus fruits, mango, rice and raw cotton, surgical equipment and handicrafts to the Bulgarian market.

The Bulgarian official appreciated the current government’s efforts to introduce business friendly policies in Pakistan which will facilitate the investors.

