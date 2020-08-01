Bull flees in Rahim Yar Khan, two people injured

LIAQUATPUR: Two people were injured on Saturday, when a bull fled minutes before being sacrificed in Liaquatpur, Rahim Yar Khan, ARY News reported.

Eidul Adha is being celebrated across the country with religious zest and fervor.

As per details, a bull named ‘Badshah‘ ran away before sacrificial ritual. The bull was caught by the residents of the area after struggle of one and half hour.

Two people got injured in the activity, who were given first aid.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

Ulema in their Khutbah of Eid highlighted the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

People are sacrificing animals to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

