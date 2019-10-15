A bull escaped from a slaughterhouse in Argentina terrified spectators and players at a soccer game.

The bull was caught on camera at a football tournament in San Pedro de Jujuy, Argentina.

A video captured by a spectator shows the bull ran wild through the soccer game in San Pedro de Jujuy, sending players and spectators running for safety.

Video shows that a man on a motorcycle was seen chasing the animal across the field.

Authorities said that one person received minor injuries, which was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police were able to chase the bull away from the field, but it was unclear whether the animal was successfully captured.

Moreover, the incident is still under investigation.

This isn’t the first time an animal pitch invasion has stopped play at a football match.

