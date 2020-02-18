Bullets seized from Manchester-bound passenger at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Tuesday seized a number of bullets from the possession of a Manchester-bound passenger at the Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed the bullets were found in the luggage of Shehroz Khalid during checking at the airport.

He, however, was allowed to board PK-701 flight to Manchester after the seizure of the bullets.

Earlier this month, the Airport Security Force had foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from the Islamabad Airport and recovered heroin worth Rs 10 million from a passenger.

ASF officials had said a resident of Azad Kashmir Mohammad Sagheer was intercepted during checking at the Islamabad airport.

During the checking process, it was found that he concealed brown heroin in utensils to smuggle it out of the country. He was to travel to Birmingham.

The drug weighed over two kilogrammes and is worth up to Rs10 million in international market.

The passenger was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigations.

