KARACHI: Bulls overpowered bears from Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as 100-Index gained 861 points at the start of business on first day of the business week, ARY News reported on Monday.

The market started on the positive-note on Monday, which was showing continued downward trend, last week, amid coronavirus threat.

The 100-Index saw boost of 861 points and till latest reports at 11.25am, it was trading at the level of 38,845 points.

In last trading week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) mostly witnessed bearish trend throughout and had lost 2,265 points.

The stocks expert say due to outbreak of coronavirus in several countries of the world and detection of two of the cases in Pakistan was shaking confidence of the traders.

The 100-Index failed to maintain level of 38,000 points and was closed at the level of 37,983 points during the trading week which begun on Monday and ended on Friday.

According to the weekly report, 86 crores shares worth 37 billion rupees were traded during the week and the market capitalization witnessed decreases of Rs 436 billion last week and was recorded at Rs7,094 billion.

