Bureaucracy held responsible over non functionality of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has complained that the bureaucracy is creating hurdles in running Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The authority was formed under my supervision on the directives of PM Imran Khan, Chaudhry Sarwar said in his statement.

The government complained that despite passage of one and half years, the authority is not being allowed to work due hurdles reportedly being created by the provincial bureaucracy.

Mr. Sarwar said he will hold last meeting with the bureaucracy this week for the working of the authority, else would expose the elements in a press conference on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar had chaired a meeting of Aab-e-Pak Authority. Different matters including provision of clean drinking water to citizens came under review and the CM had said the authority had been constituted to provide clean drinking water to every person in the province.

Rs 8 billion had been allocated for provision of clean drinking water in the annual development program, he added.

The CM had ordered that all matters related to Aab-e-Pak Authority should be settled at the earliest.

He had added that operational and maintenance units should also be developed for monitoring and continued functioning of water supply schemes.

