Burglars loot valuables from eight shops in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: An unidentified group of burglars has become active in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Monday,

According to CCTV footage available with ARY News, the burglars can be seen looting valuables from eight shops in the limits of Sadiqabad Police Station, Rawalpindi after breaking their locks.

The robbers fled safely after looting eight shops.

In a separate incident of burglary in Karachi, last year, unidentified burglars had looted 12-kilogram gold worth Rs50 million from Karachi’s Hyderi jewellery market.

According to ARY News representative, the burglary incident was reported from a famous jewellery market of the metropolis. Owners of the shops told ARY News that burglars had looted 12-kilogram gold worth Rs50 million.

They said that the robbers had entered into one shop and later broke the wall of an adjacent shop for looted the valuables. The robbery was made allegedly during Eid holidays when the whole market was closed, market administration had said.

Comments

comments