Burnt body of 12-year-old boy found in Balochistan’s Zhob

ZHOB: A burnt body of a 12-year-old boy was found from an abandoned place in Zhob area of Balochistan on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, after killing the boy, his assassinator sprinkled petrol on his body and set fire to it. The police said that thy have identified the suspect with the help of CCTV footage.

In the video, the suspect can be seen walking on a street along with the victim, the police officials said, adding that the suspect was also involved in the murder of two other children as well.

The police have registered a murder case against Abdul Sattar and conducting raids to arrest him.

Last year in October, in yet another horrific incident, a five-year-old boy had allegedly been raped and murdered in Kalat district of Balochistan.

According to the police, the body of a minor boy had been found from a hill near Kalat. The minor boy had gone to his madrassah near his home on Monday evening and did not return home, according to his family. The body had been shifted to Quetta hospital for autopsy.

