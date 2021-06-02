Burqa-clad man caught in Lahore court

LAHORE: A man clad in a burqa reached a Lahore court to seek interim pre-arrest bail in a kidnapping case, reported ARY News.

Sarfraz was caught when the police intercepted him due to his suspicious appearance.

The police relayed that the man had contracted a freewill marriage in Lahore’s Misri Shah area. Annoyed at the marriage, the girl’s parents filed a complaint against him accusing him of kidnapping their daughter.

He came to the court today to seek interim bail in the case.

Sarfraz in a statement said that he came to the court disguised as a woman to avoid a possible clash with the enraged family of his wife as well as his arrest at the hands of the police in the case.

The police said they have arrested the man and taking action against him as per the law.

