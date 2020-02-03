Burqa-clad woman whisks away minor boy at Karachi park

KARACHI: A minor boy, aged one and a half years, was abducted from Karachi’s Jahangir Park, ARY News reported on Monday.

CCTV footage shows a burqa-clad woman whisking away the boy, Muhammad Suddes, at the park located in the city’s bustling area of Saddar.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident has been registered with the Preedy police station.

The abductee had come to the park with his parents, where he disappeared.

When CCTV footage of the park emerged, it transpired that the boy had been abducted.

In his statement to the police, the toddler’s father said he had come to the park with his family at around 7pm for recreational activities. About 25 minutes after they entered the park, the boy went missing, he added.

They searched every nook and cranny of the park to find the boy but to no avail.

Later, he said CCTV footage emerged of their son being taken away by a woman.

He added the woman kidnapper was not alone as she was aided by a person whose age ranged between 50-55 years.

There was another boy, clad in a yellow shirt and blue knickers, with the woman, the man said.

