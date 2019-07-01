Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


20 dead as bus plunges into gorge in Indian-occupied Kashmir

At least 20 people were killed on Monday when an overcrowded bus plunged into a gorge in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK), Indian police said.

The bus skidded off a road in the remote Kishtwar region and fell into a deep, narrow valley, police official M. K. Sinha said.

Twenty passengers died instantly and 10 others were badly injured, Sinha told AFP.

Seven of those were in critical condition and were evacuated to a nearby hospital.

Road accidents are common in the mountainous parts of Jammu and Kashmir, owing to its rugged terrain, with speeding and overcrowding adding to the safety hazards.

Last week, 11 students were killed when their bus fell into a gorge in Shopian district of IOK.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Drowned migrant man, daughter buried in El Salvador

International

Sea-Watch 3: German migrant rescue captain appears in Italy court

International

German armed forces helicopter crashes in northern Germany, one dead

International

In new talks, U.S. and North Korea to face old disagreements


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close