A woman from Gladstone, Amanda Ratcliffe, claimed that a man stole one of her puppies after posing as a buyer at her home.

Doorbell camera captured the video of the man who stole stealing one of the puppies of Amanda Ratcliffe, a licenced dealer running Puppy Love Boutique out of her home.

She told local media that the man in the video stole one of her puppies who came at her home and showed interest to buy a puppy named Arthur. Ratcliffe said that ‘Arthur’ is a cross between a schnauzer, a pug and a poodle and she came up with the wonderful name, ‘Schnugapoos.’

The man can be seen on video with Arthur in his arms and telling the woman that he needs to get the $800 cash from his car. “If I don’t grab the money, I never will,” the man said and later he drove away.

“It was a horrible feeling because I thought somebody who’s not willing to pay for the puppy maybe has bad intentions,” Ratcliffe said.

With the man now knowing where Ratcliffe lives, and aware she has five children in the home, she called the police, reported Fox8.

Ratcliffe later learned that KC Pet Project recovered Arthur after he was picked up by animal control. They were called after an arrest, but nothing else has been released. It’s unclear if the man in the video is behind bars or for what charges.

Ratcliffe won’t be letting strangers over any time soon. She’s still uneasy with so many unanswered questions.

“What kind of a person would come into a house with their children and walk out with a puppy and steal it like that?” Ratcliffe said. “I just don’t understand.”

