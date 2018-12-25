CM Buzdar summons cabinet’s meeting on December 29

BAHAWALPUR: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has summoned cabinet’s meeting in Bahawalpur on December 29, ARY News reported.

As per details, Punjab cabinet to discuss important issues of the province, in a meeting that will take place on December 29, in Bahawalpur.

Meetings of the Punjab cabinet will be called on in different divisions of the province in future, said officials well informed to the development.

Lauding the performance of his cabinet, Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday (December 23) credited his whole team for attaining the 100-day plan successfully.

Talking to different delegations, who called on him at his office, CM Usman Buzdar had said that due to the hard work of his team, the province is put on the right track.

According to a statement released from his office, the chief minister said that for the first time revolutionary project of shelter house for homeless people has been started.

Shelter house is a plan to save people from the harsh weather, the CM said and added that the construction of shelter house buildings in Lahore and Rawalpindi will be completed soon, while the other places will be constructed gradually.

