Buzdar vows strict restrictions in Punjab’s most affected districts

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar has announced to step up restrictions in corona affected districts of the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking in a meeting over the coronavirus situation Punjab chief minister said that the rate of positive cases in 22 cities of the province has increased above eight percent. He announced further restrictions in the districts having more than eight percent ratio of positive cases.

The chief minister said that the government will ensure oxygen supply in hospitals for the coronavirus patients. “A special committee has been constituted for monitoring the situation,” he said.

“We have decided to take action against hike in the price of the oxygen cylinders”.

The meeting decided to enforce the standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly.

The healthcare department was directed to look into the fees of the private hospitals in the province.

” As many as 20,600 tests were conducted in the province in 24 hours and 127 deaths were reported,” the chief minister said.

Punjab has vaccinated over one million people so far, the chief minister said. More vaccination centres being set up in the province, he further said. The government has allocated 1.5 billion rupees for procurement of the coronavirus vaccine for the province, he added.

Comments

comments