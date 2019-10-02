DADU: The polling for by-election at Dadu’s provincial constituency PS-86 will be held on November 07, ARY News reported.

According to the election schedule released by the Election Commission of Pakistan the nomination papers of candidates for the election will be received from Wednesday (today) till October 04.

The list of candidates will be released on October 04, while scrutiny of the nomination papers will be completed by Oct 08.

The candidates could challenge the decision of returning officer upto Oct 11, while the appeals of candidates will be heard till Oct 15 and a revised list of the candidates will be issued on Oct 16.

The candidates can withdraw their nominations by Oct 17, while election symbols to candidates will be allotted on Oct 18 as per the election schedule.

Sindh Assembly’s seat of Juhi (PS-86, Dadu-IV) was vacated due to the death of Ghulam Shah Jilani MPA of Pakistan People’s Party.

Jilani was passed away this month at a hospital in Karachi after protracted illness.

