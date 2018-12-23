By-elections for local council seats underway in Sindh, KP

KARACHI: The polling for by-elections on vacant seats of local councils in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa underway on Sunday (today).

In Sindh by-elections being held at 65 local councils’ seats in 24 districts of the province including 26 seats in six districts of Karachi.

The candidates of PTI, People’s Party, MQM and other parties contesting elections in Karachi’s districts of Malir, Korangi, District Central, East, South and West.

The polling resumed at 8:00 AM, will continue without break till 4:00 PM.

In Sindh around 0.5 million voters will exercise their right to vote. The Provincial Election Commission has established 389 polling stations for the by-elections.

The polling also underway at 364 seats of local councils in Peshawar, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Peshawar polling being held at 85 polling stations for three vacant seats of village councils and six seats of town councils.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over 15,00,000 voters will exercise their right to vote 1255 polling stations.

The authorities have taken strict security measures to maintain peace during the polling.

