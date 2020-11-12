BZU students submit bogus COVID-19 reports for online exams

MULTAN: The tempering in COVID-19 test reports by the students of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) was exposed on Thursday as the varsity administration declared the news of coronavirus spread as ‘fake’ after verification, ARY News reported.

As per details, the students of the English, Politics and Psychology departments of Bahauddin Zakariya University submitted their bogus COVID-19 test reports just to force the administration for online examination.

Taking the matter seriously, the university administration constituted a corona committee for the verification of the reports, while the DC suggested imposition of smart lockdown in the university.

Nearly a dozen reports were forwarded to the Nishar Hospital and private laboratories for verification. The reports could not be verified and were declared fake and tempered by the labs.

The administration of the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan has decided to take action against the students who submitted bogus reports to create panic in the university.

The findings of the committee have been forwarded to the High Education Commission (HEC). Meanwhile, the uni administration has advised parents of the students not to believe in rumors and there is no coronavirus outbreak in the university.

