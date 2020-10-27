CAA allows Air China to operate chartered flight for Karachi  

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed Air China to operate a chartered flight from Shanghai to Karachi on 30th of October, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the CAA’s air transport department, a special chartered flight carrying 186 engineers and technical staff from China has been allowed to land at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Strict security measures will be taken at the airport on the occasion, sources said, adding that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has directed the concerned authorities to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the airports.

Earlier, the government had granted permission to China to operate a chartered flight carrying 200 technicians working at the Suki-Kinari hydropower project from Urumqi to Islamabad on Oct 15.

The sources had said the Chinese embassy had requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for permission to operate the chartered flight.

