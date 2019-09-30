Bag wrapping charges fixed at Rs 50 across Pakistani airports: CAA

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announces major decrease in bag wrapping charges, charges were decreased to a fixed rate of Rs 50 per bag, ARY News reported on Monday.

Previously, wrapping for each bag would cost Rs 400.

According to details, an executive committee meeting chaired by Director General Civil Aviation Shahrukh Nusrat made the decision.

Important matters came under discussion whereas the decision was approved and will henceforth be implemented across the airports in Pakistan, regardless of the size of the bag being wrapped, a uniform price tag of Rs 50 has been set.

Prices of edible items being sold at airports has also been decreased to a significant extent to provide further relief to passengers and their loved ones who come to receive and send them off.

Comments

comments