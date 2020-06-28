CAA approves revised SOPs for international flyers: All you need to know

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has approved revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for outbound international passengers and chartered/ private flights.

The revised SOPs approved by the aviation regulator will remain in effect until July 31.

It said flight operations will be bound to fully comply with the CAA instructions regarding disinfection, passenger, and crew protection measures. In order to further ensure the safety of passengers and crew and to minimise the risk associated with the pandemic, the CAA issued directives for carrying out enhanced health screening with immediate effect.

According to the revised SOPs:

Ticket will not be issued if a passenger has symptoms of flue or COVID-19, which may include high-grade fever, cough, difficulty in breathing etc.

Passengers shall be informed beforehand that they need not come to the airport if such symptoms appear after receiving tickets.

Passengers who have undergone COVID-19 PCR test within the last 96 hours will be preferred.

Airport authorities/airlines shall stop/deny a passenger boarding if he or she is suspected of having COVID-19.

Passengers must follow all precautionary measures at the airport, which include wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, using sanitizer etc.

These instructions are being issued for the safety of passengers and others.

The country of destination may add any additional measures/requirements to the above SOPs, which shall be binding on all outbound passengers.

Comments

comments