CAA imposes ban on new recruitments, transfers

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday imposed a ban on all kinds of recruitments, transfers and postings, ARY News reported.

According to details, a ban has been imposed due to the ongoing process of separation of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) into two divisions.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

Last year, the Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, announced that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be distributed into regulatory and service divisions under the new policy.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan in his statement after a meeting at Prime Minister Office had said that Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) was delinking into two divisions on the base of regulatory and service in principle.

Read More: CAA delinking into two divisions under new aviation policy: minister

He said, “PM Imran Khan has given approval the separation of regulatory function from the Airport Services as proposed by the federal cabinet.” The minister added that the move will benefit the country’s aviation sector in the longer run.

He also added that delinking requires comprehensive consideration of aspects like assured service quality, separation of human resource, workable reorganisation, steady revenue generation and most important, ensure safety and customer satisfaction.

Comments

comments