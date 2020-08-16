One arrested over allegedly burning records in CAA licencing branch

KARACHI: The security officials have claimed to arrest a person who was allegedly burning important records in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) licencing branch, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The CAA officials told media that security personnel have arrested a person inside the CAA’s licencing branch while burning sensitive records.

Sources told ARY News that the accused person was reportedly an employee of Sindh industries department.

After taking the man into custody, a case was filed against the accused person identified as Naeem in Sharea Faisal police station over the complaint of CAA.

The First Investigation Report (FIR) stated that the accused person had entered into a room on the first floor of the office building and locked the door from inside on August 13.

Later, the security staff had unlocked the door after breaking the window glasses and arrested him at the scene.

