CAA changes aerial routes, increases limit of flights’ altitude

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made changes in aerial routes for all airlines specifically for Lahore region and increased the minimum limit of flights’ altitude, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The modification was notified in a Notices to Airmen (NOTAMS) issued by the aviation authority for changes in flights’ route and altitude limit.

According to the NOTAMS, the foreign aircraft will not be permitted to fly below 46,000-feet altitude in Lahore region, whereas, the flights from Afghanistan were instructed to take alternative routes.

The decision was taken into effect immediately from August 6 till September 5 while its implementation will be made from 7:45 am till 4:00 pm.

The aviation authority has also informed all airlines regarding the decision.

