KARACHI: A meeting of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to discuss proposed aviation policy 2019, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been called tomorrow (Monday), ARY News reported.

Secretary Aviation Shahrukh Nusrat will chair the important meeting at CAA Headquarters, Karachi.

Chairmen of all airlines will also attend the meeting, which will review several sections of Aviation policy draft. It is expected that a decision will also be taken to revise validity of licenses of new airlines to two years, while duration of licenses of pilots and cabin crew may also be set at five years.

The key meeting will also discuss ways to promote tourism.

In January, Federal Minister for Privatization and Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro had said a new aviation policy was being designed keeping in view the recommendations of national and regional stakeholders.

Addressing the inaugural session a three day regional conference on safety standards in Aviation kicked off in Islamabad, Soomro said the new policy would ensure safety standards in aviation, facilitation of public and will also focus on logistics. He said the policy was particularly in line with Prime Minister’s vision for promotion of tourism and facilitation of tourists in Pakistan.

He said concrete steps were being taken for a safe air travel in Pakistan in the wake of some airplane accidents that occurred during last few years.

