CAA crisis intesifies as junior officers frequently assume senior posts

KARACHI: The administrative issues facing the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have reportedly turned into a crisis-like situation as out of order and untimely promotions of junior officers have been rampant, ARY News learned Friday.

At least three Deputy Director General (DG) vacancies have been handed to junior staffers, out of turn, as an additional charge which means a 20 per cent additional charge allowance for each one of them that the authority’s kitty shall incur.

CAA has thus posted relatively junior officers with an additional charge as Deputy DG on three of its airports.

Islamabad International Airport, Jinnah International Airport, and Allama Iqbal Airport now have juniors posted as deputy DGs.

Separately, according to the available details on the inside affairs, even the Flight Standard Department has inspectors deputed on an ad-hoc basis, sources told ARY News.

READ: Three new airlines seek CAA nod to operate flights in Pakistan

Separately for the CAA, it was reported earlier that three new airlines sought Regular Public Transport (RPT) permits from the regulatory to operate domestic flights across Pakistan.

As per details, three new airlines Q-Airlines, Fly Jinnah and Jet Green Airlines have sought permission from the CAA to operate domestic flights in the country. Sources privy to the development said that scrutiny of two Q-Airlines and Fly Jinnah has been completed while Jet Green Airlines is still going through the process of scrutiny.

After scrutiny, two cases have been forwarded to the Aviation Division and after approval from the federal cabinet, the RPT licences would be issued to them.

