KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued new directives to all airlines operating to and from Pakistan regarding the issuance of tickets to work visa holders.

As per details, the CAA has directed all airlines not to issue “Ok to Board” to work visa holders without registration with the Protector of Emigrants.

Furthermore, the authority has directed airlines to complete this formality at the time of issuing tickets to work visa holders.

“In order to overcome this problem, all the airlines operating to and from Pakistan are directed not to issue “Ok to Board” to the holder of employment visa without registration with the protector of Emigrants and also advises them to complete this formality at a time of issuing tickets to work visa holders,” reads the statement issued by the CAA.

The CAA issued directives after the Board of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE) received several complaints through the Pakistan Citizen Portal that emigrants are facing problems due to a lack of awareness about protection on a working visa.

The statement reads that “Due to lack of awareness, expats miss their flights which creates embarrassment with loss of time and money for foreign employers’ as well as workers.”

What is visa Protector?

Visa protector is a mandatory registration for a Pakistani going abroad on a work visa. The Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment has established protector offices in various cities where officials stamp your passport after completing this registration process.

How to get visa protector in Pakistan?

There are two possible ways of getting a work visa in Pakistan either direct from the foreign company or through an authorized overseas employment promoter.

