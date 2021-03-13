CAA extends travel SOPs for Pakistan bound visitors till March 18

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday in a notification stated that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by all inbound travelers to Pakistan, have been extended till March 18th, ARY News reported.

A list of countries, classified under categories A, B, and C, was also shared by the aviation authority.

According to the notification, travel to Pakistan from Category C countries is temporarily restricted and only allowed with NOC from the CAA and corona negative test report.

The number of Category C countries is eight and it include South Africa, United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, Portugal, The Netherlands, Botswana and Zambia.

Category A countries “do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan,” according to the CAA notification. These countries, 24 in all, included Australia, China, Iraq, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

All countries not listed in Category A or C fall under Category B. Travelers from these countries coming to Pakistan will require a negative COVID-19 PCR test which must have been taken 72 hours before travel at the most.

