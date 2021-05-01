CAA notifies fresh travel advisory amid COVID-19 surge

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday notified fresh travel restrictions for inbound passengers amid the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The subject Standard Operating Procedures will come into immediate effect and will continue to remain effective until further orders.

According to fresh advisory, passengers will undergo Rapid Antigen Testing on arrival at Airports in Pakistan, while negative cases will undergo 10 days self-quarantine at home with stringent Trace, Test & Quarantine (TTQ) protocols.

Positive cases will be shifted by the Provincial / District Administration to self-paid facility for 10 days quarantine with TTQ of contacts (if any). 2nd RT PCR test will be conducted on 8th day of quarantine period.

In case of a negative result, the passenger will be allowed to proceed home. However, in case of a positive result, passengers will either undergo additional quarantine period or will be shifted to hospital as per advice of health authorities.

The aviation authority has extended the travel restrictions of 23 countries placed in Category C in view of the decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Brazil, India, Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Peru and others are among 23 countries included in the Category C. Those coming from countries in the C travel category will have to take prior permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

Furthermore, the CAA has removed Category A and B.

