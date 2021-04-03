Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


CAA foils bid to occupy government land near Karachi airport

Government Land

KARACHI: The officials of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has foiled a bid to occupy the government land near Karachi airport by taking prompt action, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The land mafia was allegedly trying to build a wall to occupy the 3-acre government land, however, the CAA officials reached the scene timely and stopped them to build the wall.

Deputy Director General Airport Amir Mehboob said in a statement that some people had earlier attempted to illegally grab the land. He said that the commissioner Karachi summoned both parties for a meeting over the land dispute.

He added that the people tried to fix a gate on the government land before the organisation of the meeting. Mehbood said that the land mafia will not be allowed to occupy the land.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Lahore firm seeks emergency use permission for Sinovac vaccine

Pakistan

Strange metal objects fall from sky create panic among Karachi residents

Pakistan

16 people lose eyesight after undergoing surgery in Multan

Pakistan

Sindh govt changes school timings for Ramadan

[X] Close