CAA foils bid to occupy government land near Karachi airport

KARACHI: The officials of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has foiled a bid to occupy the government land near Karachi airport by taking prompt action, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The land mafia was allegedly trying to build a wall to occupy the 3-acre government land, however, the CAA officials reached the scene timely and stopped them to build the wall.

Deputy Director General Airport Amir Mehboob said in a statement that some people had earlier attempted to illegally grab the land. He said that the commissioner Karachi summoned both parties for a meeting over the land dispute.

He added that the people tried to fix a gate on the government land before the organisation of the meeting. Mehbood said that the land mafia will not be allowed to occupy the land.

