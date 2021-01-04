CAA delays fresh guidelines for inbound UK flights as passengers suffer

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is yet to issue fresh guidelines for the passengers coming from the United Kingdom (UK) after a new strain of the COVID-19 lead to worldwide restrictions on travellers from Britain, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to sources, a delay in the issuance of fresh COVID-19 guidelines has created problems for the travellers. “The airlines are even not refunding the booking amount of the passengers,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 28, the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan has extended on Monday the temporary travel restrictions it imposed on the UK flights earlier last week in view of a new COVID-19 strain.

The national aviation authority, which enforced the restrictions initially for a week until Dec 29, then extended them for another week ending January 4, 2021.

The notification further added the future of this suspension will be decided upon situation playing out by January 4. However, no decision in this regard has been taken till filing of this report.

It may be noted that besides a ban on UK flights, the CAA on January 01 rolled out a new travel advisory for its international operations set to remain in force until March 31.

Airlines are restricted not to issue tickets and boarding passes to passengers without checking their negative Covid reports according to the new advisory effective immediately.

However, there’s an exception of this condition for at least 24 countries from Category A of CAA. The travelers from these 24 countries will not have to present their Covid reports for boarding or landing in Pakistan.

On the other hand, travelers are advised to update their travel itinerary on the pass track application. Those with 12-hour or less stay of transit are exempt from this and test reports both, while people with disabilities, and diplomats, too, are rendered an exception.

