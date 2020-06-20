CAA installs modern scanners at Multan airport to contain COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday installed three state-of-the-art thermal scanners at Multan airport, ARY News reported.

According to details, the new automatic thermal scanners were installed after resumption of international flight operations at the airport.

The modern scanners have been installed at domestic arrival, departure and international departure lounges. The scanners are able to evaluate suspicious coronavirus patients with 100 per cent accuracy.

Read More: Pakistan resumes international flight operation from all airports

Earlier on June 19, the Government of Pakistan had announced the resumption of full-scale international flight operation from all airports of the country.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had notified the resumption of international flight operation in Pakistan as the NOTAM had read that all international passengers and chartered flights will be authorised to operate to and from all airports except Gwadar and Turbat.

The latest decision will come into effect from Friday night. The aviation authority will approve the schedule of the flights in order to ensure sufficient separation between arrival and departures of the passengers under health protocols adopted to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

