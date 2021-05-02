CAA shares details of reduced international flights amid COVID-19 surge

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued details regarding the number of reduced international flights in the country in the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to details shared by the CAA, Qatar Airways was previously allowed to operate 56 flights in a week, which is now minimized to 11, followed by eight flights allowed to Gulf Air as compared to 35 flights previously in a week.

Turkish Air is allowed to operate three flights in a week as compared to 21 previously while another Turk airline, Pegasus Airline, would operate a single flight in a week contrary to four flights previously.

Etihad Airways was previously allowed 32 flights in a week which are now reduced to six, followed by two flights of Sri Lankan Airways and three flights of Thai Airways as compared to their four and 18 flights respectively previously.

The CAA acting on the directives of the NCOC has reduced international flight operations to 20 percent, bringing down 590 flights operation in a week to 123 flights owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“The fresh frequency for the international airlines will remain applicable from May 05 to May 20,” the aviation authority said.

Besides international flights, the CAA has also brought down domestic flight operations to 40 percent on the directives of the NCOC.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be allowed to operate 29 flights for Karachi, 55 for Lahore, 76 for Islamabad, and 41 for Peshawar.

The national flag carrier would not operate flights for Quetta and Faisalabad. The airline will continue to operate 11 flights for Sialkot, 17 for Multan, and four for Turbat.

The Air Blue was also allowed to Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan while restricting its operations for Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Turbat.

It will operate one flight for Karachi, 15 for Lahore, 19 for Islamabad, and 10 for Peshawar.

The Serene Air will operate no flight from Karachi as per the schedule of the CAA, besides operating 10 flights each for Lahore and Islamabad. The schedule from the airlines will remain applicable for two weeks.

