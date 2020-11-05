CAA to issue pilots’ licences via biometric system

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to stop dubious and fake licences, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) decided to issue pilots’ licences through the biometric system, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the CAA also made permission letter from flying club and the airline mandatory for appearing in the examination.

The sources maintained that the CAA linked its system with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for the biometric verification of pilots appearing for its examinations to prevent cheating.

Biometric verification has been made mandatory for the candidates appearing in the pilot’s examination, the sources added.

Earlier on September 25, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had blamed airline operators for being behind the entire fiasco of pilots’ dubious licenses, claiming that it happened after they were provided wrong information on the identities of the pilots from the airlines.

The CAA while quoting a report prepared by the audit team of the board of inquiry had said that the licenses of pilots were suspended and they were grounded owing to the fault of the airline operators.

The remarks from the CAA had come after the aviation authority declared the licenses of 30 more pilots as clear and the Additional Director Licensing issued an official notification in this regard.

