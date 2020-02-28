CAA workers warned strict action over leaking confidential information

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has commenced an action against its workers involved in disclosing sensitive and secret information on social media platforms, ARY News reported on Friday.

The aviation authority has decided to take strict action against those breaching confidential information including official reports, letters, unpublished advertisements, correspondence and other data through social media and started to trace out the employees, said a notification obtained by ARY News.

It is notified that any employee found involved in leaking any development or letter on social media will face action by the higher authorities. It read that some employees are consistently leaking sensitive and secret information on social media, whereas, few on-duty and retired workers are also involved in the illegal activities to provide stories to electronic and print media organisations.

Read: Pakistan approaches WhatsApp over hacking scandal

CAA warned that the authorities will take strict disciplinary action under Clause 23 of CAA (Code of Conduct Regulations 2014 against the employees.

Earlier in the day, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has also barred its employees from using WhatsApp and other social media platforms for official correspondence.

The government via a notification forwarded to the competent authorities of the 27 departments instructed that official information and documents should not be shared through the messaging app and other social media platforms.

The decision was taken in light of the federal government’s directives in this regard.

Read: UN says officials barred from using WhatsApp

Previously, the Punjab government had restrained government offices from sharing official documents through WhatsApp.

The top government officials had taken notice of the use of WhatsApp for exchanging official information and documents as groups were formed on the messaging service for this purpose.

All departments were instructed to stop working on the messaging service as it might expose government and its procedures to a potential threat.

Comments

comments