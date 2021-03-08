KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to facilitate new airlines under the Aviation Policy 2021 to allow operating international flights after completing the period of six months for domestic operations.

The aviation authority has prepared recommendations to be sent to the higher authorities for allowing the new airlines to commence international flight operations. However, permission will be given to the new airlines on the condition of its performance, regulatory and punctuality.

The performance review will include the timely departures and arrivals prior to getting permission for international flight operation. Moreover, it is declared mandatory to run domestic flights on social-economic routes by the airlines like Sukkur, Bahawalpur and others.

The development came after the CAA completed the preparations for implementing the new Aviation Policy 2021 in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives.

Earlier, CAA had introduced TPRI licences for promoting tourism. According to the CAA’s spokesperson, the new policy will promote the aviation industry and facilitate the airlines in the country.

CAA director air transport Irfan Sabir had been tasked to review and amend the Aviation Policy 2019.

The recommendations will soon be presented before the federal cabinet which will be implemented after the final approval of PM Imran Khan.

Comments

comments