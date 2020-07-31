CAA to plant 12,000 saplings at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday announced to plant over 12,000 saplings at Islamabad International Airport and its suburbs, ARY News reported.

According to Islamabad airport manager, the CAA, under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign, will plant the saplings of over 3,000 species at the airport.

He maintained that Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan will formally inaugurate the afforestation drive on August 9. The airport manager said that the plantation drive to help reduce environmental pollution.

Earlier on July 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation campaign in Kahuta and announced that the federal government set a target to plant 10 billion saplings across the country.

PM Imran Khan had inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in a ceremony held in Kahuta. The premier had been accompanied by his Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul.

While addressing the ceremony, PM Imran Khan had paid tribute to the passion of the youth for their participation in the tree plantation campaign across the country.

