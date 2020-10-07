LAHORE: An employee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday returned a misplaced wallet containing 20,000 Saudi Riyal cash (873,660 Pakistani rupees) to its owner, ARY News reported.

As per details, a person, identified as Inam-ul-Haq, was travelling from Jeddah to Lahore on International Airline’s flight SV-738 when he forgot his bag in the lounge of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

A civil aviation official found the bag and deposited it in CAA’s Lost and Found Departures department. The Lahore CAA staff traced the owner of the luggage with CCTV footage and handed over the lost amount to him.

On the occasion, the passenger thanked the CAA employee for returning his missing bag to him.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that the CAA has returned lost items to a passenger.

Earlier on September 2, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) returned a lost bag carrying gold jewellery and foreign currency to a passenger at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

According to the aviation authority’s spokesman, the passenger forgot one of his bag at the Lahore airport. “He was returning from Turkey and left one of his bag at the airport,” the CAA said.

Detailing the items found from the bag, the aviation authority said that it carried gold jewellery including an earring, two rings, chain, locket and bracelet, an artificial ring and foreign currency of the United States dollars, South African Rand, Dirham and Saudi Riyals.

