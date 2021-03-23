CAA notifies promotion of senior officers, employees

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has notified the promotions of its senior officers and employees to the next ranks, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Nineteen officers of CAA’s Executive Group 6 have been promoted from senior joint director to additional director. The promoted officers include Peshawar airport manager Major Ubaidur Rehman Abbasi, Karachi airport manager Imran Khan and the airport manager of Lahore.

Moreover, 30 officers of the Executive Group 7 were promoted to EG-8 from additional director to senior additional director.

The director of the CAA Human Resource (HR) Department has also approved promotions of 155 employees which includes 135 workers from Group 5 to the next group, 18 employees from Group 6 to 7 and one each from Group 8, 9 and 10.

Comments

comments