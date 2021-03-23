Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


CAA notifies promotion of senior officers, employees

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has notified the promotions of its senior officers and employees to the next ranks, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Nineteen officers of CAA’s Executive Group 6 have been promoted from senior joint director to additional director. The promoted officers include Peshawar airport manager Major Ubaidur Rehman Abbasi, Karachi airport manager Imran Khan and the airport manager of Lahore.

Moreover, 30 officers of the Executive Group 7 were promoted to EG-8 from additional director to senior additional director.

The director of the CAA Human Resource (HR) Department has also approved promotions of 155 employees which includes 135 workers from Group 5 to the next group, 18 employees from Group 6 to 7 and one each from Group 8, 9 and 10.

caa promotion senior officers employees grades

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Six more schools in Attock closed after emergence of COVID-19 cases

Pakistan

US President congratulates Pakistani nation on Pakistan Day

International

Thousands evacuated in Australia’s worst flooding in almost half a century

Pakistan

President reaffirms resolve to make Pakistan a prosperous state

[X] Close